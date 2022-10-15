Texas Tech checks in at No. 20 in 247Sports’ countdown

“It’s Year 2 of the Mark Adams era at Texas Tech following a terrific first season under his direction which saw the Red Raiders challenge for the Big 12 title, finish undefeated at home and make a Sweet 16 run. The roster has been turned over once again with the only returning starter being forward Kevin Obanor, a preseason All-Big 12 Honorable mention.

“Texas Tech hit the Portal hard this offseason adding the top-ranked transfer class according to 247Sports. Those incoming transfers include 6-foot-2 guard De’Vion Harmon from Oregon, 6-foot-6 guard Jaylon Tyson from Texas, 6- foot-5 guard Kerwin Walton from North Carolina, 6-foot-3 guard D’Maurian Williams from Gardner-Webb and 6-11 forward Fardaws Aimaq out of Utah Valley. Aimaq, one of the most coveted players in the Portal last offseason, suffered a foot injury in preseason practice and is expected to miss the first several weeks of the season. Harmon and Tyson are expected to start and be two of the top scorers on the team. Walton and Williams are also both candidates to start, but will certainly be in heavy rotation.

“The Red Raiders also added the No. 16 high school recruiting class in the country, headlined by former five-star forward Elijah Fisher out of Toronto. Four-star guards Pop Isaacs and Lamar Washington are both expected to play a lot this season. Six-foot-6, three-star power forward Robert Jennings has impressed in practice so he might force his way into the rotation as well.

“One returner to watch is 6-foot-11 forward Daniel Batcho, a former four-star Recruit who transferred to Texas Tech from Arizona prior to last season. He showed a lot of promise early on last year as an Athletic rim Protector and finisher before injury and illness Derailed his progress. By all accounts, he has made a big leap forward this offseason and is expected to be a breakout performer.

“Overall, head Coach Mark Adams has expressed a desire to improve offensively, shoot better from the Perimeter and play a more open style of basketball. He believes the program has added the pieces to accomplish that. That remains to be seen. What we do know is Texas Tech will play a physical brand of basketball, be very difficult to beat in Lubbock and play some of the best defense in the country.” — Jarret Johnson, InsideTheRedRaiders.com