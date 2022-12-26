Texas State Volleyball Duo Earns AVCA Honorable Mention All-America Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Texas State volleyball fifth-year duo Emily DeWalt and Janell Fitzgerald have earned Honorable Mention All-America honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the Lexington, Ky.-based organization announced Wednesday.

“I’m so proud of everything Emily and Janell have been able to accomplish during their careers as Bobcats,” said Texas State volleyball head Coach Sean Huiet. “I think this just puts an exclamation mark on all of their awards. It’s really nice to say, for the first time in school history, we have two All-Americans in the same season. It’s a Testament to not only their level of play , but to their teammates who helped them be so successful.”

The AVCA’s Honor is the second for DeWalt, who is the only student-athlete in Sun Belt history to be selected as the league’s Setter of the Year five times, after she became the first student-athlete in program history to be recognized by the AVCA after picking up All-American Honorable Mention status last year. DeWalt is one of just 17 Division I Setters to earn AVCA All-American status rather it be first, second, third team or Honorable mention.

Fitzgerald’s AVCA All-American recognition is the first of her career after the fifth-year senior outside hitter was selected as the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She also becomes the first outside hitter in program history to be recognized by the AVCA.

Last season, DeWalt led the Sun Belt with 1,321 assists en route to becoming Texas State and the Sun Belt Conference’s new leader in career assists. Fitzgerald, who was one of DeWalt’s go-to offensive pieces, finished the year with 455 kills en route to becoming Texas State’s new leader in career kills.