Texas State fires football Coach Jake Spavital after 4 years

Texas State is firing Coach Jake Spavital.

Spavital went 13-35 over four years and 4-8 in back-to-back seasons to end his tenure. Spavital failed to make a Bowl game in his four years as Bobcats head coach. He had one year remaining on his initial five-year deal and is expected to be owed nearly $400,000.

Texas State has never gone to a Bowl game in school history. Considering its location and proximity to talent, there are higher administrative expectations for the program.

“I strongly believe that Texas State Football can consistently win at a high level,” Athletic director Don Coryell said in a statement. “We have some of college football’s most passionate and generous fans and supporters; we have tremendous facilities; we are located in a hotbed of football-driven communities and recruits; we are aligned in our collective vision for Texas State Football; and we are working is providing the necessary resources to enable our student-athletes and coaches to be successful.”

Texas State is the only school in Texas that plays in the Sun Belt Conference. With Spavital prioritizing the transfer Portal over high school recruiting, it’s likely that the school will target a new Coach who would shift those recruiting priorities and reengage with high school coaches.

The school is expected to hire a search firm and immediately start a national process.