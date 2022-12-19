Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas running back Bijan Robinson has played in his final game with the Longhorns. The 2022 Doak Walker Award Winner has made the decision to forego his senior year of eligibility to officially enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson announced Monday morning during an interview session with the Texas media.

A three-year contributor at Texas, Robinson racked up 3,410 career-rushing yards and ends his Texas career fourth in all-time rushing with the Longhorns falling only behind Ricky Williams (6,279 rushing yards), Cedric Benson (5,540 rushing yards) and Earl Campbell (4,443 rushing yards). Williams, Benson and Campbell all played four years.

Robinson also ranks fourth in program history with 41 total touchdowns, 4,215 yards from scrimmage and 18 games with 100 or more rushing yards.

Robinson was recently recognized as the 2022 Doak Walker Award winner, which is given annually to the top running back in college football. The Honor made Robinson the fourth Texas player to take home the award, and joined him with Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004) and D’Onta Foreman (2016) in the exclusive club of Doak Walker Award winning Texas running backs.

“First off, I just want to give Honor to God because without God, none of this would happen and it’s just an Honor to bless him and it’s an Honor to bless him every Saturday on that field and to give him all the Honor every time I get off that field,” Robinson said on ESPN’s College Football Awards broadcast upon accepting the Doak Walker Award.

“I appreciate the guys that I compete with on Saturdays. Blake and Chase [are] great running backs that play for their teams and they’re huge parts of their teams. I appreciate those guys and how they go about their business. It’s just a blessing to be a part of the conversation for the Doak Walker Award.”

Robinson led the Doak Walker Award Finalists this season with 1,894 total yards, 20 touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry. He leads the Nation in tandem yards with 1,894 (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and is averaging a Big 12 leading 131.7 rushing yards per game and 157.8 all-purpose yards per game.

In his final game at Texas, Robinson helped lead the Longhorns to a 38-27 come from behind win over Baylor on Nov. 25. The running back rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, which marked his ninth game in 2022 where he rushed for 100 yards or more.