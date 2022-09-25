Texas Panhandle Art Association’s Art in the Park brightens Amarillo

On a cool Saturday morning, the Texas Panhandle Art Association Hosted Art in the Park at Medi Park in the medical district of Amarillo off Coulter Street, featuring artists of all skills and ages competing for a chance to have their artwork included as part of the upcoming Hoodoo Mural Festival.

Four divisions of artists from elementary to community/pro put their art to the sidewalk in an outdoor chalk drawing competition, with the winners in the high school and community division being given the opportunity to do a 10′ by 10′ murals of their chalk drawing at the Hoodoo Festival with the assistance of Blank Spaces Murals.

This outdoor chalk drawing competition is designed to bring artists of all ages together in an environment that exhibits their talent in a fun, collaborative and engaging way. Young artists can observe and learn from more experienced participants and similar skill levels can be inspired by each other.”

The first Prize winners in each division were awarded a custom-painted duck as a Trophy along with cash prizes. Other artists were awarded cash prizes for their work which made the judge’s decision a difficult one. Over 120 teams participated in the event with over $700 in prizes.

Shawn Kennedy, executive director of Blank Spaces and Texas Panhandle Art Association president, spoke about the event and the importance of art for students.

“There are a lot of really skilled artists out here today,” Kennedy said. “The artworks that were on display today showed some fantastic skill and a love for art. This event is to really just promote art and show our community what we, our doing.”

They said the art would still be on display after the event for the public to check out.

“We love when our city comes together to share in the experience of the Creative Arts,” he said. “We believe there is a great deal of value when diverse populations and skill levels work within a similar space. It helps to build relationships and creates a network needed for a thriving artistic community. Art in the Park is an opportunity to share with our Panhandle Residents the enormous creative talent developing in studio classrooms and with established artists in the area.”

Adrienne Hurtt, department head of visual art at Randall High School, said this was her 4th year of bringing her students out to the competition and she hoped to extend her student’s three-year winning streak at the event. Her school had 14 teams competing.

“I stress to my students that this is part of the process and not the end product; they should enjoy that process enjoying having fun with your creativity,” Hurtt said. “My role, even though I do teach concepts such as technique and media; my biggest role is to coach, encourage and be someone that students can bounce ideas off of. It is just awesome to see so many people come together for art.”

First Prize Winners for Art in the Park

Elementary Division: Stormy Ruiz-Green Ways Elementary

Middle School Division: Iris Sanchez – Bowie Middle School

High School Division: Madelina Mendez, Ava Eida and Ainsley Hall – West Plains High School

Community Division: Emma Ames

People’s Choice Division: Bea Alstott and Harper Coleman

The winners of the high school division were very excited by the win, which they said was quite a surprise to win but they were so honored to be chosen.

“This was so unexpected; I really did not expect to win,” Mendez said.

Along with the community winner, the group will get a chance to turn their chalk creation into a permanent mural for the festival.

“I thought we might get an Honorable mention; it was such a fun experience,” Hall said.

Her Classmate shared their excitement for being chosen among all the Talented contenders for their artwork.

“We spent so much time on this; to win this was so amazing,” Eida said.