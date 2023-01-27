Texas painter unites religion and art in images inspired by Jewish life in the South | Arts

Like any other artist, Maurice Schmidt has found inspiration wherever he goes — in landscapes, at rodeos, in depictions of farm life and in whatever he might see when he walks around town with his sketchbook in hand.

But for Schmidt, 86, what he has seen throughout his life in Texas are more than mere objects to depict on canvas and in woodcuts.

In a video by the San Angelo (Texas) Museum of Fine Arts, Schmidt, who is Jewish, speaks about seeing elements of the Divine in what he creates.

In his depictions of farm life, for instance, Schmidt says he sees agriculture as “a union of labor between God, who brings the sun and the rain, and man.

“This helped me bring about the union between my art and religion. You read the Torah and the Bible. It’s all written in metaphors in terms of agriculture. … You don’t have to be a religious person … to appreciate it.”

This Philosophy explains why 24 of his pieces are on display in the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, 818 Howard Ave., through May 31.

“It’s a very positive way of looking at things,” said Tine Rassalle, the exhibit’s curator.

‘God, Goats and Pickup Trucks’

“God, Goats and Pickup Trucks: Maurice Schmidt’s Visions of Texas” is the first art exhibit for the museum, which opened in May 2021.

“I’m excited about it because it’s a different kind of experience for our audience and perhaps a new audience,” said Kenneth Hoffman, the museum’s executive director.

Some paintings are explicitly Jewish, such as a picture of men wearing tallits — fringed prayer shawls — and another inspired by the bar mitzvah of his son, Joshua.

But the religious connection in others might not be so easy to discern, such as in “Herdsmen Are We, We And Thy Fathers,” the picture of two farmhands who have just loaded cinderblocks and an apparently easygoing goat onto the bed of a blue pickup truck.

The painting, which will become part of the museum’s permanent collection, is a natural for the exhibit because it shows the influence of the South in general and Texas in particular, Hoffman said. But, he said, it also evokes a familiar Schmidt theme showing the religious nature of work that has existed for millennia, as well as the fact that sacrificing goats was an integral part of temple worship.

“There’s a direct line from people living in Israel (in ancient times) and people living nowadays,” Rasalle said.

Painting what comes to mind

Before becoming involved with this exhibit, “I have never looked at goats and thought, ‘Ah, just like the ancient Israelites,’ herding their goats in the landscape,” Rassalle said. “I think it’s a beautiful way of looking.”

It’s something Schmidt has been doing since his childhood in New Braunfels, when he came home from school, took out his watercolors and started painting whatever came to mind — book covers, Memories and dinosaurs.

His mother signed him up for art lessons. “The first lesson awakened me,” Schmidt says in the video. “I knew after the first class or two … that this was what I was going to do.”

When he was in junior high school and sitting next to his grandfather, “he turned to me and he said, ‘You know, I think you’re going to do something with this painting.’ And then they turned away and didn’t say another word. I knew that I was going to be a figurative painter, … one of these people who looks at life, likes to see things around him and express his feelings about them.”

Artist and craftsman

Schmidt graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and earned a master of fine arts degree at the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Minnesota. He taught at Texas A&M University — Kingsville from 1965 to 2002 — he’s a Professor emeritus — and was The Corpus Christi Caller-Times’ art critic from 1974 to 1999.

Although Schmidt could not be reached for comment on this story, he speaks at length about his artistic philosophy in the video, which is part of the exhibit.

“The thing that makes me proud to be an artist is that I’m a craftsman,” he says. “That has come, over the years, to be very deep and important to me. Mastery is a matter of being able to use your own information that you picked up with your own life and use it to make things with. The only information that you can use creatively is what you have made a part of your life.”

In art, Schmidt says, “you can’t just copy the past. You have to find a new way of expressing it through this life in this world in this body in this time. You might say this is the story of my work, of what I do.”