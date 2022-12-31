Texas, OU meet for Big 12 opener

Well. 6 Texas at Oklahoma

1 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, Okla.)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/104.9

About the series: Oklahoma leads 57-44. Texas swept the Sooners last season and has won three straight games in this series.

About the Longhorns: Against Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday, Carr tied a school record when he hit 10 3-pointers and became the first Longhorn to score 40 points in a game since Reggie Freeman in 1996. … This is UT’s first true road game of the season. … Texas Ranks 16th nationally in scoring offense. The Longhorns are averaging 83.8 points. Texas last averaged 80 points over the course of a season during its 2009-10 campaign. … Terry has been serving as Texas’ acting head coach since Chris Beard was Arrested Dec. 12 and charged with Assault on a family member. Beard has been suspended indefinitely.

About the Sooners: For its Big 12 opener, Oklahoma will return to the court for the first time since a 62-53 win over Florida on Dec. 20. Texas has played twice since OU’s last game. … Sherfield is a two-time winner of the Big 12’s newcomer of the week award. They spent the past two seasons at Nevada. … Oklahoma has the 12th-best 3-point shooting percentage in the country (352 Division I teams) and the seventh-best 3-point defense. The Sooners are hitting 39.8% of their deep shots while their opponents have shot 26.4%. … Oklahoma’s Lone home loss was a 52-51 slip-up against Sam Houston State in the season opener.