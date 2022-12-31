Texas, OU meet for Big 12 opener

Texas, OU meet for Big 12 opener

Well. 6 Texas at Oklahoma

1 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, Okla.)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/104.9

About the series: Oklahoma leads 57-44. Texas swept the Sooners last season and has won three straight games in this series.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button