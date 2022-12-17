Texas, Louisville set to battle for NCAA volleyball Championship

Texas, Louisville set to battle for NCAA volleyball Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — And then there were two.

Texas (27-1) and Louisville (31-2) will meet in Saturday’s NCAA volleyball tournament Championship match at CHI Health Center (7 pm, ESPN2). Texas is in search of its fourth national championship, its third NCAA ring and its first title since 2012. This would be Louisville’s first crown.

Here are five things to know about Saturday night’s grand finale:

The Longhorns have played Louisville before

Texas and Louisville are hardly rivals, but they have played before. The Longhorns own a 3-1 lead in the all-time series.

Louisville, however, currently owns bragging rights. In 2019, the Cardinals stunned Texas at Gregory Gym in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Three Longhorns from that team — Logan Eggleston, Asjia O’Neal and Molly Phillips — are still on the roster. All-American outside hitter Claire Chaussee is among Louisville’s five players left from 2019.

Back in 2019, the Cardinals’ 3-2 win was considered an upset. Texas was the second overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Louisville was making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005. But in the three seasons since, Louisville has gone 78-6 and reached two straight Final Fours.

Louisville players Raquel Lazaro and others celebrate a point that won a set during Thursday night's NCAA semifinal win over Pitt in Omaha, Neb. The Cardinals will play top-seeded Texas for the national championship Saturday.

Louisville Chasing history in title game

A Louisville win wouldn’t just be historic for the school. Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly could become the first woman to lead a team to an NCAA volleyball championship.

The NCAA has awarded championships in women’s volleyball since 1981, but the 41 teams that have won all have been led by men. This year was only the second time that the Final Four featured two teams coached by women.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button