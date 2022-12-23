Texas Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Opts Out of Alamo Bowl, Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson.

And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.

Johnson announced his decision on his Instagram account, in a heartfelt message to Longhorns Nation.

Dear Longhorn Nation, First off, I want to thank god, my family, teammates, coaches and friends who have helped me along my journey here at Texas. Coming to the University of Texas was a dream come true and I’ve experienced so much in my time here. To each and every single one of my teammates I’ve played with at Texas, thank you. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have been able to have any type of success as a player. I’ve made lifelong bonds and relationships that go beyond the field. To my coaches, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play at this university. From Coach Herman’s staff to Coach Sark’s staff. I’ve met so many great people who just so happen to be coaches. Also I’d like to thank my academic advisors and training staff for the support. What you do doesn’t go unnoticed. Finally to Longhorn Nation, thank you. I want you guys to know I gave this university all of me, even if it wasn’t seemingly the most convenient thing to do. I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at. Your support did not go unnoticed, and for that I thank you. With that being said I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and will opt out of the Alamo Bowl on December 29th. I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life and plan on fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional football. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I thank you all for everything. Hookem! Roschon, Johnson

In his final season in Austin, Johnson rushed for 93 carries for 554 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

He finishes his career with 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns on 392 carries.

