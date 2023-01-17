Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Drafted Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock

With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season.

From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.

While the value of taking a running back in the first round has become a contested topic, Robinson is considered by some the best prospect at his position since Saquon Barkley.

