Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers Listed Among Top QBs in 2024 NFL Draft Class

While those teams that did not make the NFL Playoffs are looking to the draft, the question that arises every year remains. Where will the top quarterback prospects end up?

Outside of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, though, the 2023 class appears a bit weak on paper. Fast forward a year to 2024, however, and the quarterback class could become one of the best in recent memory.

It is headlined by guys like USC’s Caleb Williams and Drake Maye out of North Carolina, but the Talent doesn’t stop there. One name USA Today thinks could draw intrigue is Texas Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers.

