Texas Longhorns Named a Top College Football Uniform by Analyst

The Texas Longhorns are without a doubt one of the most historic programs in college football history sitting fifth all-time in wins with 936, to go along with four national championships and 32 conference titles.

However, the Longhorns are also quite famous for another reason – their slick uniforms, which to some are unrivaled across the country.

And according to 247Sports, the Longhorns’ Burnt Orange and White are one of the Tops in the country in terms of college football Aesthetic and better than any other Big 12 team.

Said 247’s Brad Crawford:

When burnt orange and white are paired together, the Longhorns provide us with one of college football’s greatest uniform combinations of all-time. From the steer on the white shells to TEXAS across the home jerseys, the Longhorns’ primary logo has stood the test of time. The “stormtrooper” away combination — all-white with orange accents — is another classic. For the first time in 10 years last season, the Longhorns logo will not appear at the crest of the jersey neckline and there will be no visible numbers on the top of the shoulders or sleeves.

Other teams in 247’s top 10 were Ohio State at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, LSU at No. 3, Penn State at No. 5, Notre Dame at No. 6, TCU at No. 7, Oregon at No. 8, Georgia at No. 9, and Alabama at No. 10.

