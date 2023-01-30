Texas Longhorns Named a Top College Football Uniform by Analyst

The Texas Longhorns are without a doubt one of the most historic programs in college football history sitting fifth all-time in wins with 936, to go along with four national championships and 32 conference titles.

However, the Longhorns are also quite famous for another reason – their slick uniforms, which to some are unrivaled across the country.

And according to 247Sports, the Longhorns’ Burnt Orange and White are one of the Tops in the country in terms of college football Aesthetic and better than any other Big 12 team.

