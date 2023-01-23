Texas Longhorns Men’s Basketball Drop In Latest AP Poll Rankings

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team should remain at the Forefront of the Big 12 standings Entering the second half of the season. That said, the Longhorns lost ground in the national standings following a mixed week on the court.

The Longhorns dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after going 1-1 in Week 11. Texas lost on the road against No. 12 Iowa State in a 78-67 upset on Tuesday, but picked up a 69-61 win against West Virginia at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

