Texas Longhorns Had ‘Real Close’ Battle With Texas A&M Aggies for DB Malik Muhammad

While the season didn’t end favorably for the Texas Longhorns following their 27-20 Alamo Bowl loss to Washington, there is still a lot to look forward to heading into the offseason.

Perhaps most notably, though, is the 2023 recruiting class they landed. Headlined by guys like quarterback Arch Manning and receiver Johntay Cook II, Coach Steve Sarkisian put together an elite class.

Also in that class is Malik Muhammad, an elite cornerback out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, TX. The Longhorns held onto Muhammad’s commitment, but he revealed which two schools made a late push.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button