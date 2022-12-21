Texas Longhorns football recruiting signing day live updates

Texas football is set to add plenty of talent to the future of the program Wednesday with the start of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Longhorns enter National Signing Day with the nation’s No. 4 ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are expected to sign four five-star prospects — headlined by quarterback Arch Manninglinebacker Anthony Hillrunning back Cedric Baxter Jr. and wide receiver John Tay Cook — and a load of four- and three-star recruits starting bright and early Wednesday morning.

Horns247 will continue to update this article as National Letters of Intent come in for Texas as the Longhorns prepare to wrap up another Top 10 signing class under Sarkisian.

6:45 am update: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell is the first signee to submit his National Letter of Intent

6:54 am update: Three-star OL Payton Kirkland has sent in his LOI.

7:15 am update: A big LOI is in for Texas. Four-star safety Derek Williams is officially a Longhorn

7:25 am update: Three-star OL Connor Stroh has signed with Texas.

7:29 am update: Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek has signed with Texas

7:29 am update: Huge signee alert! Five-star QB Arch Manning has submitted his LOI to Texas

7:37 am update: Texas officially signs Top247 wide receiver Ryan Niblett

7:44 am update: Four-star OL Jaydon Chatman is officially a Longhorn

7:45 am update: Four-star LB S’Maje Burrell has signed with Texas

7:48 am update: Five-star signee alert — Texas has signed five-star WR Johntay Cook

7:55 am update: Another LOI is in for Texas. Four-star EDGE Derion Gullette has signed with the Longhorns

8:01 am update: Three-star OL Andre Cojoe has signed with Texas.

8:08 am update: Three-star running back Tre Wisner is officially a Longhorn.

8:18 am update: Three-star tight end and teammate of Arch Manning Will Randle has signed his LOI to Texas.

9:18 am update: Three-star Mater Dei (Calif.) tight end Spencer Shannon has submitted his LOI to Texas.

10:32 am update: Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill makes it official, signs with Texas

10:39 am update: Three-star OL Trevor Goosby has signed with the Longhorns.