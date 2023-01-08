Texas Longhorns DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas’ defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he’s off to the NFL.

Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro.

