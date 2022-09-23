Texas Longhorns Basketball Reveals Complete 2022-23 Schedule

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball enters its second season under Coach Chris Beard and the going only gets tougher.

Already playing in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball – which has boasted the past two national champions – the Longhorns have a challenging schedule ahead.

Now, they know when and where they’ll be playing each game for the 2022-23 season. Texas released its complete schedule for this season on Friday, giving the team and fans a look at the Big 12 slate. The non-conference schedule was announced in stages over the offseason.

Non-conference schedule:

Monday, Nov. 7 – vs. UTEP Miners

Thursday, Nov. 10 – vs. Houston Baptist

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Monday, Nov. 21 – vs. Northern Arizona (Leon Black Classic in Edinburg, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 26 – vs. UTRGV (Leon Black Classic at Gregory Gym)

Thursday, Dec. 1 – vs. Creighton (Big 12 – BIG EAST Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – vs. Illinois (Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Dec. 10 – vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Jimmy Black Classic)

Monday, Dec. 12 – vs. Rice Owls

Sunday, Dec. 18 – vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center in Dallas)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – vs. Louisiana

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Jan. 28 – @ Tennessee Volunteers (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Big 12 schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 31 – @ Oklahoma Sooners

Tuesday, Jan, 3 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday, Jan. 7 – @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, Jan. 14 – vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – @ Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday, Jan. 21 – @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Tuesday, Jan. 24 – vs. Oklahoma State

Monday, Jan. 30 – vs. Baylor Bears

Saturday, Feb. 4 – @ Kansas State

Monday, Feb. 13 – @ Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday, Feb. 18 – vs. Oklahoma

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 25 – @ Baylor

Wednesday, March 1 – @ TCU

Saturday, March 4 – vs. Kansas

