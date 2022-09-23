Texas Longhorns Basketball Reveals Complete 2022-23 Schedule

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball enters its second season under Coach Chris Beard and the going only gets tougher.

Already playing in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball – which has boasted the past two national champions – the Longhorns have a challenging schedule ahead.

Now, they know when and where they’ll be playing each game for the 2022-23 season. Texas released its complete schedule for this season on Friday, giving the team and fans a look at the Big 12 slate. The non-conference schedule was announced in stages over the offseason.

