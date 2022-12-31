Texas Longhorns Administration Must Fire Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian

A 13-12 record is bad enough, but Steve Sarkisian’s horrendous pre-game Alamo Bowl actions should lead to termination.

In case you missed it, he absolutely went off on an employee working the game right before leading the Texas Longhorns out of the tunnel to play the Washington Huskies. If one can read lips, it’s pretty obvious what happened.

