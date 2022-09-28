Texas Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter Peja Stojaković, Reveals Final 4

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023.

Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) Revealed his final four commitment options on Wednesday and will now be choosing between Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, and Texas.

He is aiming for a commitment date of Oct. 31, although he’s not set on this yet, he told On3.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button