Texas is trending past Rival Texas A&M in football

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are headed in different directions. That could not have been more evident than it was Saturday.

Texas lost by one point to the nation’s top team over the weekend, while the Aggies fell 17-14 to Appalachian State.

Last season, the Aggies sold out to beat Alabama. It’s really the only explanation I have for why they would lose a home game to Mississippi State or narrowly win 10-7 over Colorado. Perhaps starting early preparation for Alabama is why they lost to an above average Sun Belt team last week.

The Aggie offense has been underwhelming both in scheme and execution. It took a Devon Achane kickoff return just for Texas A&M to reach the 14-point mark.

Conversely, in front of a host of talented recruits, Texas put on one of the best performances possible on Saturday.

Many lacked the discernment to understand that Texas’ 5-7 season was part of tearing down a bad culture and system to build it back up. Dave Aranda Tore down a good system to build his own in his first season. They ended up going 2-7 that year before winning the conference title.

Now, Texas is already further ahead than Texas A&M ever was in Jimbo’s second season, while Fisher lost to a Sun Belt team in year five. It doesn’t take much discernment to see where both programs are headed.

