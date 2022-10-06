Texas high school golf team cancels practice after witnessing adult entertainment event at course

A Texas high school golf team wound up canceling practice earlier this week after encountering an adult entertainment group that was hosting a tournament on the same course.

Vista Ridge High School’s golf team was warming up on the driving range at Avery Ranch Golf Club on Monday when they noticed some scantily clad participants in an ongoing golf tournament, according to KTBC, the local Fox affiliate for Austin.

Keith Allen, the school’s Athletic director and golf coach, sent a statement to the golfers’ parents Tuesday that said the students did observe some adults “acting very inappropriately.”

“Unfortunately, our Golfers did witness some lewd behavior,” the message read, as reported by KTBC. “The Coach immediately canceled practice and had all players contact their parents to come pick them up.”

Mr. Allen said that the school had no advanced knowledge of the tournament taking place at Avery Ranch, which Vista Ridge has a 20-year relationship with.

The course said they were “not aware that these inappropriate actions would occur” and that they did not condone them, according to KTBC.

The tournament appeared to be hosted by Yellow Rose and Red Rose, two adult entertainment cabarets that are based in Austin, according to a Facebook post from Yellow Rose promoting the event.