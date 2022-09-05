Texas high school football player dies after severe head injury in game

A high school football player from the state of Texas has died after sustaining a serious head injury in a recent game.

Yahir Cancino, a junior varsty football player at Dalhart in West Texas, passed away on Saturday after suffering the injury, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cancino, a sophomore, was reported as unresponsive on the field after the injury with less than 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter, according to Dalhart superintendent Jeff Byrd.

