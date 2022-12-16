Texas football recruiting: Five-star LB Anthony Hill commits as Longhorns nab former Texas A&M pledge

Texas added a splashy commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Thursday when five-star linebacker Anthony Hill chose the Longhorns. Hill was previously committed to Texas A&M but re-opened his recruitment in November just days after the Aggies fell to 3-6 with a 41-24 home loss to Florida.

Hill is ranked the No. 1 inside linebacker in the recruiting class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 22 overall player in the class. He is now the second-highest ranked player in Texas’ class behind quarterback Arch Manning.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill is regarded as a possible immediate contributor for the Longhorns, who just finished Coach Steve Sarkisian’s second regular season on the job with an 8-4 record. 247Sports’ Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote the following Scouting report on Hill:

Athletic, physical, violent off-ball linebacker who occasionally steps to the line of scrimmage. Long-term positional home has been in question in the past, but functional athleticism and playmaking ability are not. Senior season displayed improved in-space competence as a big-bodied traditional off-ball ‘backer who could likely stay there in the long term. Thumper vs. the run with chase-down athleticism from the back side. Already established as a hammer, showed violent striking ability during impressive senior season. Vast pursuit range. Capable of consistent sideline-to-sideline pursuit with proven blitzing ability. Tone-setter for an FBS-loaded Texas 5A DI state Championship defense as a sophomore and perennially highly-ranked program over final two high school seasons.

Here are the takeaways from Hill’s commitments to Texas.

Beefing up the class

Hill is the Longhorns’ 22nd commitment of the class, which ranks No. 3 nationally behind only Alabama and Georgia. While much of the attention on Texas’ highly touted class has centered on Manning, who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class and the Nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, the Longhorns are also stocking up on defensive talent.

With Hill in the fold, the Longhorns now have nine defensive commitments who are considered at least four-star prospects. As next Wednesday’s early National Signing Day approaches, the Longhorns are in position to potentially finish the 2023 recruiting cycle with their second straight top-five class under Coach Steve Sarkisian.

Prospect with potential

Hill starred for Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, and has also been part of the school’s track team. He is regarded as the No. 4 prospects from the state of Texas in the class behind Texas A&M running back commitment Rueben Owens, Texas A&M defensive line commitment David Hicks and Oklahoma quarterback commitment Jackson Arnold.

Although Brooks is obviously talented, there is plenty he can still add to his game as he transitions to the college level. Here is more from Books’ Scouting report on Hill: