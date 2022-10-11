Texas football ready for Big 12 Showdown with Iowa State

Texas football Coach Steve Sarkisian opened his Weekly press conference Monday by saying that the Longhorns have recently been playing complementary football.

He gave “getting a fourth-down stop and then converting that into points offensively” as an example. In last Saturday’s 49-0 Rout of Rival Oklahoma, Texas stuffed a fourth-and-2 attempt at its 8-yard line, then had its offense take off on an eight-play, 92-yard scoring drive.

Sarkisian was pleased that UT had been “going down and scoring and then getting a stop defensively so we’re not trading points with people.” Oklahoma went 0-for-7 after Texas touchdowns at the Cotton Bowl.

So the offense is playing off the defense and vice versa. Throw in a solid effort on special teams, and that’s a three-ingredient recipe for success. After that Red River romp and the previous week’s 38-20 win over West Virginia, Texas now boasts a 4-2 record, is 2-1 in Big 12 play and has returned to the Top 25.

“I love what we’ve been doing the last two weeks or the last eight quarters from a complementary football standpoint,” Sarkisian said. “That’s been really big, something we’ve been trying to preach.”

Next up for No. 22 Texas is Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-3, 0-3) are still looking for their first conference win. A defense led by All-American lineman Will McDonald IV is allowing only 13.7 points per game, which leads the Big 12 and is eighth-best nationally. The Cyclones also lead the conference in total defense (277.5 yards per game).

“I think it’s going to be fun playing Iowa State,” said UT running back Roschon Johnson, whose team is averaging 38.8 points and 445.3 yards per game. “They’re going to be technically sound, and they’re going to play hard. It really just revolves around us sticking to our game plan and making sure we execute.”

Last year Iowa State limited Texas to 207 yards in a 30-7 win in Ames. Those yardage and point totals ended up being season lows for the Longhorns.

“Hopefully we perform better than we did a year ago, and we need to; these guys are a very good defensive football team,” Sarkisian said.

For the first time in weeks, there was no need for Sarkisian to field any questions about his starting quarterback. Quinn Ewers is healthy. He’s QB1.

Sidelined for the previous 15 quarters by a sprained clavicle, Ewers returned to direct the offense in Saturday’s shellacking at the State Fair. He threw for 289 yards while completing 21 of his 31 passes. He also took off for a 16-yard scramble on one play.

Ewers threw for touchdowns of 10, 15, 18 and 24 yards. His most impressive pass, however, might not have been thrown anywhere near the end zone.

With Texas facing a third-and-6 at its 46-yard line in the second quarter, Ewers dropped back, but the right-handed quarterback was eventually forced to scramble to his left. While on the run, he lowered his arm angle and flicked a pass to the back shoulder of a striding Bijan Robinson. The football sailed over the fingertips of Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White, and Robinson made a leaping snag on the sideline.

“When Quinn scrambled out, I was like, ain’t no way he’s about to give me the ball,” Robinson said Saturday after the game. “He was looking at me like, bro, get open. He just threw it, and it was a great pass by him. … That’s just credit to him and his ability to get the ball out to anywhere on the field.”

Texas gained 12 yards on the play. Five snaps later, Ewers connected with Keilan Robinson for a 15-yard score, and the Longhorns were up 21-0.

“Obviously, third downs are money downs for us. We’ve got to convert third downs,” Ewers said. “Everything downfield, I wasn’t really liking what was going on. I kind of scrambled and saw Bijan a little late, but just a tremendous catch. That just goes to show you how good of an athlete that guy is.”

Saturday’s game

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas, 11 a.m., ABC, 104.9

Three things to know about Iowa State

1. The first half of the season has truly been an up and down one for the Cyclones, who jumped out of the gate 3-0. Then conference play got here, and they have been on the wrong end of three straight close games — a 31-24 loss to Baylor, a 14-11 loss at Kansas and last week’s 10-9 loss to Kansas State. Baylor and Kansas State were both ranked when they played Iowa State, and Kansas was undefeated.

2. The days of running David Montgomery and Breece Hall to keep moving the chains are over. This year it’s been Jirehl Brock, who has rushed for 394 yards and two touchdowns, and Deon Silee, who’s got 140 yards and two scores. Brock is rushing for 65 yards a game, and the Cyclones average 3.4 yards per carry.

3. The Offensive issues run Deeper than struggles running the ball. Nationally, Iowa State is No. 103 in points per game, No. 50 in passing and No. 116 in rushing. The Cyclones are No. 96 in total offense and have scored only one touchdown on their last 20 possessions. It has led to grumblings in Ames about possible changes to Matt Campbell’s staff.