Texas Football Orange-White Game presented by Texas One Fund set for April 15

Texas Athletics is proud to announce the annual ‘Made in Austin Weekend’ will be held April 14-16 on The University of Texas campus. Events feature a variety of fan experiences that celebrate what makes Austin so unique: live music, specialty food and beverage offerings, live art installations, and — most importantly — the Texas Longhorns!

Events are centered around the annual Texas Football Orange-White Game, presented by Texas One Fund, on Saturday, April 15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell-Williams Field. Bevo Blvd presented by HEB, Smokey’s Midway, and Hook ‘Em Hangout are all slated to open at 9 am with kick-off scheduled at 1 pm The spring game will be the first glimpse for fans to see the Longhorns in action before the 2023 season opener against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 2.

More fan activities will be announced in the coming months including a special edition of Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey. All events surrounding the Orange-White Game are FREE admission.

The 2022 NCAA Championship runner-up Texas Softball team will host the Kansas Jayhawks at McCombs Field all weekend long! In addition, the back-to-back national Championship Rowing and Women’s Tennis teams, NCAA Top-10 finisher Men’s Tennis, and Big 12 Champion Soccer team will all be in action at home.

For those looking to join us at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next season, season ticket deposits are now on sale! For $199 per seat, fans with deposits will get to select seats during the official seat selection process in Loyalty rank order. If you’ve ever wanted to lock in your spot, now is the time to do so.

About Texas One Fund

Through the generosity of donors, brands, and fans, the Texas One Fund promotes charitable causes and events through partnerships with University of Texas student-athletes and in turn supports access to charitable name, image, and likeness for these athletes, unlocked through participation. (More Information)