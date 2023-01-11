Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the Looming search to find the next wide receivers Coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head Coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8.

Marion left the Longhorns staff to take the Offensive Coordinator job under new head Coach Barry Odom at UNLV.

In the 48 hours or so since the news first arrived that Marion was leaving to take the UNLV OC job, the Longhorns faithful have debated which potential candidates would be right to take the role of wide receivers Coach on Sark’s staff.

And one of the names that have come to mind that has a past connection to Sark is the fourth-year Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach/assistant head Coach Holmon Wiggins.

When Sark was on staff under head Coach Nick Saban as Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator in 2019 and 2020, Wiggins was in his first two years as the wide receivers Coach of the Tide.

Texas football targeting Alabama WR Coach Holmon Wiggins to fill the same role in Austin?

It sounds like Sark is potentially looking to have Wiggins rejoin him, now with the Longhorns. According to a report from CJ Vogel of TFB Texas on Jan. 10 (donor content), Texas had “preliminary discussions” with Wiggins this week regarding the WR Coach job opening.

The TFB Texas report doesn’t really dive into how deep and/or meaningful the discussions were between Sark and Wiggins. But it does mean something that Texas has at least had some form of communication with the well-respected Alabama WR coach.

Another candidate that was worth mentioning from this TFB Texas report is the third-year Baylor Bears running backs Coach Justin Johnson. At the moment, it looks as if Johnson is one of the potential frontrunners to soon be named the next Texas wide receivers coach.

Wiggins would certainly be a big splash hire that would appease the Texas faithful this offseason. He has an established track record both in terms of recruiting the wide receiver position at a high level while developing some NFL talents during his time at Alabama.