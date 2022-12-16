Texas’ Elliott loves the sport’s rise

Omaha, Neb. — Volleyball continues to experience solid growth and Texas Coach Jerritt Elliott has been at the forefront of the movement.

He bleeds volleyball and his advocacy along with others in the coaching Fraternity appears to be paying off.

Elliott has a passion for bringing a volleyball Showdown to Dallas on Texas-Oklahoma football weekend and is in serious talks to make it happen. Ten years ago, that perhaps would have gotten him laughed out of the room, but now the sport is on an upward arc in terms of attendance and fan interest.

Golden: Her teammates want to send Texas’ Logan Eggleston out with a much-deserved national title

Wisconsin’s 2021 NCAA Championship win over Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, drew a record crowd of 18,755 and drew 1.19 million viewers to ESPN, a 71% increase from the 2020 Championship match, according to Sportsmediawatch.com. Overall viewership of the tournament was up 45%.

