Texas didn’t look far to find Brannan to complete the volleyball staff

By now, Texas volleyball fans know who Logan Eggleston, Asjia O’Neal and Molly Phillips are.

Those who root for the top-ranked Longhorns have even gotten to know the 11 newcomers on the roster. And since he’s been UT’s head coach since 2001, Jerritt Elliott needs no introduction.

But Volunteer Assistant Coach Jessica Brannan may not be a familiar face inside Gregory Gym just yet. She joined Elliott’s coaching staff last month.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” Brannan told the American-Statesman this week. “I feel like I’ve joined a staff that just has this way with young women and inspiring them and helping them to be the best, and it’s something that I’ve really thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.”

Just before this season began in August, former Nebraska standout and Olympian Jordan Larson stepped away from her role as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for personal reasons. That last-minute departure left Elliott with no women on his coaching staff.

Long Beach State outside hitter Jessica Alvarado returns a shot during a 1998 match. Long Beach State went on to win that year's national championship. Alvarado now is Jessica Brannan, Texas' new Volunteer Assistant coach.

As he looked to replace Larson, Elliott reached out to Brannan to gauge her interest. Brannan, 45, lives in the area and has known Elliott since the 1990s when she was a player at Long Beach State and Elliott was an Assistant Coach at USC.

Brannan was invited to watch the team work out in early September. She liked what she saw and was on the bench for UT’s home game against Denver on Sept. 9.

