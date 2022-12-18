Texas beats Louisville, wins title at NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. – For the first time in a decade, the Texas Longhorns are the last team standing at the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Well, the Longhorns weren’t necessarily standing. There was a Dogpile on the floor at the CHI Health Center that Texas was involved in after a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 win over Louisville in the NCAA’s Championship match. Led by Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner’s 31 combined kills, Texas secured the 2022 NCAA championship.

Texas last won a national championship in 2012. The Longhorns have now claimed three NCAA titles and an AIAW crown.

Named the AVCA Player of the Year on Friday, Eggleston showed why she won that award in Saturday’s opening set. As Texas responded to an early 3-0 deficit, Eggleston had 10 kills on 16 swings.

