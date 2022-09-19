Texas basketball hits home run on visit with No. 1 2024 Recruit Tre Johnson

Over the weekend, head Coach Chris Beard and Texas basketball hosted one of the biggest official visitors in quite a while in the elite five-star Dallas Lake Highlands shooting guard Tre Johnson. The No. 1 rated 2024 Recruit in the Nation was on campus for an official visit to Austin over the weekend, where Johnson got to workout with maybe the Greatest Texas basketball player of all-time.

Johnson was hosted by the Longhorns and the recent Texas Hall of Honor inductee Kevin Durant last week. This was big since Durant is Johnson’s favorite player ever.

According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas last weekend (paid content), Johnson gave this visit some very positive reviews. He also mentioned that getting the chance to workout with Durant last week was “amazing”.

Texas basketball has a tremendously-successful OV with 5-Star 2024 SG Tre Johnson

Texas definitely took advantage of KD being in town last week for his Hall of Honor induction. They left quite the lasting impression on Johnson, who even said that the Brooklyn Nets superstar helped him with his game. Johnson said it was his fadeaway jumper that KD helped with, in particular.

This Inside Texas report noted that this official visit with Johnson left a “resounding impression” on him and his camp. It’s also worth noting that Johnson getting to meet the players during his official visit to Austin also contributed to the successful trip. Johnson said he was impressed by the “good friendships and connections” that all the players on the team have with each other.

Last week was the second time that Johnson visited Texas in 2022. The first visit for Johnson to Austin was an Unofficial that came back in June.

Beard and the Longhorns currently look to be locked in a battle on the recruiting trail in the race to land a commitment early on from Johnson with head Coach Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears. Baylor is set to host Johnson for an official visit in early October.

Johnson also holds offers from essentially every major college hoops program including the Duke Blue Devils, Kentucky Wildcats, and North Carolina Tar Heels.