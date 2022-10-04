Texas Basketball Great Tiffany Jackson Dies at 37

Tiffany Jackson, a multitime All-American basketball player for Texas and the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, died from breast cancer, the school announced Monday. She was 37.

Jackson played for the Longhorns from 2003 to ’07 and racked up a number of accolades in the process. She was named a three-time All-American and the ’04 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, in addition to earning first-team All-Conference honors in three different seasons.

Jackson is the only player in Texas Women’s hoops history to have at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks.

“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” former Texas Women’s basketball Coach Jody Conradt, who retired after Jackson’s senior season in 2007, said in a statement. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was loved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

