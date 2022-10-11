Texas basketball getting another visit from 5-Star F Ron Holland

The news cycle on the recruiting trail for head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program really feels like it’s about to pick up in the next few months. Less than two months out from the Early Signing Period, Texas needs to pick up some steam in the 2023 recruiting class.

An extremely crucial target for the Longhorns 2023 class this fall that is one to watch over the next couple of weeks is the elite five-star Duncanville power forward Ron Holland. While there is no set decision date in place for Holland this fall, it does feel like he’s getting close to knowing what his Ultimate Landing spot will be.

It currently looks like Texas is locked in a battle namely with the UCLA Bruins and Arkansas Razorbacks in the race to land a commitment from Holland. The Kentucky Wildcats, Memphis Tigers, and/or the G-League route also should not be counted out quite yet in the recruitment of Holland.

Texas basketball set to get another visit from 5-Star PF Ron Holland

Since Texas doesn’t have a commitment yet in the 2023 class, it’s clearly important to hit all the right notes with Holland and his camp. And Texas definitely looks like it will get the chance to do so this week with the second visit from Holland in as many months.

According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Oct. 11 (paid content), Holland is set to make a return visit to Texas later this week. Holland is reportedly taking an Unofficial visit to Austin on Oct. 12. This will come a couple of days after he also took an Unofficial visit to UCLA on Oct. 10.

Holland Originally took an official visit to Austin on Sep. 3 to see the Longhorns before the start of the upcoming season. And it sounded like Texas really knocked it out of the park on that official visit last month.

They reportedly said following that official visit to Austin on Sep. 3 that he “loved it” and that “Texas made me feel like home”.

Texas must continue to make a big impression with Holland if they want to position themselves in the best way to beat out the likes of Arkansas and UCLA when the time is right for him to arrive at a decision. But Beard and Assistant Rodney Terry have done a fantastic job in this recruitment thus far. They’ve built up a great relationship with Holland and his camp.

At this point of the recruiting cycle, it’s hard to find a more important recruit for Texas in the 2023 class than Holland. This NBA-caliber forward could be the staple that Beard and the Longhorns build around in the 2023 class.

A few other key recruits to watch in the 2023 class for the Longhorns ahead of the first signing day are five-star shooting guard/wing Andrej Stojakovic, five-star combo guard AJ Johnson, and four-star power forward Eric Dailey.