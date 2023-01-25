Texas basketball faces a Gauntlet of an upcoming schedule

Texas basketball is sitting pretty 20 games into the season. The No. 10 Longhorns boast a record of 17-3, tied atop a crowded Big 12 Conference leaderboard.

Rodney Terry has done extremely well as the interim head coach going 9-2 thus far. Marcus Carr is leading the Longhorns’ charge, averaging over 17 points per game.

This Texas team has responded to adversity both on and off the court this season but has a monumental challenge in front of them.

Texas’ remaining schedule is among the toughest in the nation. Eight of their final 11 games are against teams currently ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll.

There is no question that the Longhorns will be battle-tested entering the NCAA Tournament. The upcoming Slate gives Texas’ the opportunity to set itself up for a deep run in March.

Here is a complete look at Texas basketball’s schedule and percent chance to win each game for the rest of the regular season.

at No. 4 Tennessee (1/28)

ESPN BPI: 83.4% Tennessee

vs. No. 17 Baylor (1/30)

ESPN BPI: 70% Texas

at No. 5 Kansas State (2/4)

ESPN BPI: 57.2% Texas

at No. 9 Kansas (2/6)

ESPN BPI: 54.5% Kansas

vs. West Virginia (2/11)

ESPN BPI: 84.7% Texas

at Texas Tech (2/13)

ESPN BPI: 63.5% Texas

vs. Oklahoma (2/18)

ESPN BPI: 87.9% Texas

vs. No. 12 Iowa State (2/21)

ESPN BPI: 76.3%

at No. 17 Baylor (2/25)

ESPN BPI: 56.4% Baylor

at No. 11 TCU (3/1)

ESPN BPI: 51.7% TCU

at No. 9 Kansas (3/4)

ESPN BPI: 76.6% Texas

