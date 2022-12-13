Texas basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with domestic assault

University of Texas men’s basketball head Coach Chris Beard was Arrested and charged with Assault on a family member early Monday. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

The second-year Longhorns Coach has been suspended by UT without pay “until further notice,” according to a statement. Associate head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as Texas’ head coach for Monday night’s game against Rice.

Austin police Spokesman Brandon Jones said Beard is accused of choking a person at a home in the Tarrytown neighborhood in West Austin. Officers responded to a 911 “disturbance-urgent” call at 2:07 am Monday.

Beard was booked into jail at 4:18 am, according to the Travis County sheriff’s office jail records. He faces a third-degree felony charge of Assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation.

UT released a brief statement on the arrest in the morning, saying, “The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, told the American-Statesman: “Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges. They should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”

