TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND

The 7th The Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend.

Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.

https://kwhi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BrookeTrahanTxArtsMusicFest10-11-22-1.mp3

This festival’s mural is being painted on the side wall of BT Longhorn Saloon & Steakhouse, facing Commerce Street. Doug Hiser, a conservation artist from Santa Fe, Texas is the featured mural artist.

Tomorrow’s events include a children’s business fair starting at 10 am, with young entrepreneurs selling a variety of goods. An art Duel will pit artists against each other in a round robin style tournament starting at 11 am The Winner of the art Duel will be selected at 5:30 pm and receive a cash prize. There will also be an art village open all day with vendors and food trucks.

Music on the main stage will be performed Tomorrow by the Brenham Children’s Chorus at 1:30 pm, the Caleb Hoelscher Band at 5 pm, the Brenham High School Choir at 6 pm, Payton Howie at 6:30 pm and the Brodie Lane Band at 8 p.m

The art village will reopen on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, and Kane Alvarado will play from noon to 1 pm

The Texas Arts and Music Festival is a nonprofit organization created in 2016 to host an event for art and music enthusiasts and provide an avenue for students to pursue an arts education. The festival has supported area school programs in Brenham, Burton and Sealy.

KTEX-KWHI are proud sponsors of the event and will send out Courtney Cartwright Tomorrow afternoon, broadcasting live in the KTEX Country Cruiser.

To learn more, visit www.texasartsandmusicfestival.com.