TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL BRINGS LARGE CROWDS TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

The 7th Annual Texas Arts & Music Festival brought people from all over to downtown Brenham this weekend to enjoy vibrant art displays and lively tunes.

The festival featured the opportunity to shop at various vendors and food trucks, listen to music and watch artists in person as they painted their creative visions.

Santa Fe conservation artist Doug Hiser created a new mural, that being a Texas Longhorn with native Birds resting on its horns, located on the Commerce Street-facing side of BT Longhorn Saloon & Steakhouse. Festival President Jenny Van Dorf says the mural is sure to be another attraction as downtown’s art collection continues to evolve.

https://kwhi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JennyVanDorfTxArtsMusicFestRecap2022-10-17-1.mp3

Along with Hiser’s mural, an art duel had artists compete head to head in a round robin style tournament voted on by the public. There were also performances by the Brenham Children’s Chorus, Caleb Hoelscher Band, Brenham High School Choir, Payton Howie, Brodie Lane Band and Kane Alvarado.

Van Dorf says the main goal of the festival is to raise funds to put back into the community and student art programs.

https://kwhi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JennyVanDorfTxArtsMusicFestRecap2022-10-17-2.mp3

Van Dorf thanks the festival board members, volunteers and sponsors for their support in making the Texas Arts and Music Festival possible.