TEXAS ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL COMING TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND

An art dual will highlight the Texas Arts and Music Festival coming up this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham.

Luis Angulo of Something Cool Studios in Austin will be busing in artists from all over the state to participate. The artists are going to compete against each other for a cash prize.

Each artist will be painting an 8 by 8 foot size canvas, and the collection on display will be updated by the hour.

Artists are going to be voted on by festival attendees in a round robin style tournament.

Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan said that the art dual brings a fun element of live street art where visitors can participate and determine which artist moves on to the next round. New artists go head-to-head every hour and create stunning artworks live while interacting with the audience.

The Finalists will compete and determine a Winner just before the music on the main stage starts.

The Featured entertainment on Saturday night will be Payton Howie and the Brodie Lane Band, and then on Sunday, Kane Alvarado performs from noon to 1pm.

The Texas Arts and Music Festival is a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing a first-class event for local art and music programs. The festival has provided support to art programs in Brenham, Burton, and Sealy.

KTEX/KWHI are proud sponsors of the event.

For more information, visit their website at www.texasartsandmusicfestival.com, or follow their Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates.