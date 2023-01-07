Texas Artists Support Women of Iran Through Art – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A collective of DFW artists, about half of them Iranian-born, will participate in an exhibition that opens on Saturday called ‘Woman Life Freedom DFW’ to show solidarity with the women of Iran.

“I really experienced not having freedom as a teenage girl living in that country,” artist Nazanin Ahmady said. “Right now this generation is trying to break that fear.”

In November, Ahmady hosted a collective of artists at her art therapy studio in Frisco to talk about the recent Uprising in their native Iran. That meeting led them to create the exhibition ‘Woman Life Freedom DFW.’

“They don’t have the press. They don’t have social media,” Iranian-born artist Marjaneh Goudarzi said. “So we are their voice.”

The exhibition will feature visual and performance art. In a performance art piece called ‘Gisu’, which means ‘hair’ in Farsi, women stand in a circle braiding ribbons into each other’s hair to “represent the Invisible thread that Braids us together”.

“When we say, ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’, basically it’s human, life, freedom, and what is freedom,” Goudarzi asked. “Freedom, really I think in my opinion, is a place with no boundaries,” Ahmady said. “A place with basic human rights to live a simple life.”

The Pegasus Media Project and Irving Arts Center are sponsoring the exhibition. It opens Saturday, January 7 at 6 pm at the Irving Arts Center.