Texas A&M Women’s basketball hosts first “Bike Build”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – Ahead of their game tomorrow, the Aggie Women’s basketball team Hosted their first “Bike Build.”

In partnership with Academy Sports & Outdoors and with help from the Fast Break Club, the Aggies built a total of 53 bikes today to give to children in need within the community.

“I think anybody can remember getting their first bike and how special that was. We want to create those memories for people in our community. We love to say if there is a call to action and a way we can help, we can,” said head Coach Joni Taylor. “Especially around the holidays when you talk about Christmas and people get toys or just expect something under the tree. If we can provide that for a family and take that burden off or help make their day a little brighter then we want to do that.”

Taylor, who brought the tradition from UGA, said this was her 12th year building bikes.

“To give back to the community that gives so much to us. When we can have time to step away and do things like this it really means a lot and we take it really seriously,” said freshman Sydney Bowles.

The maroon and white will host SMU Tomorrow at Reed Arena at 2 pm for their fan appreciation game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.