Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off as South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in college football’s Week 8 action on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the game sitting at just 1-2 in SEC games this season, but coming off diverging streaks on the field.

For the Gamecocks, it’s been three straight wins, including last week’s statement 10-point decision over a ranked Kentucky squad on the road.

And for the Aggies, two straight losses, also on the road, first at Mississippi State and then in a Heartbreaker at Alabama that came down to the last play.

