Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 8 predictions from proven model

The South Carolina Gamecocks will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night. South Carolina is coming off its best performance of the season, taking down then-No. 13 Kentucky its last time out. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is on a two-game skid, but the Aggies are coming off their bye week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Aggies are favored by 3.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M spread: South Carolina +3.5

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M over/under: 44.5 points

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has an opportunity to pick up its first four-game winning streak since 2013 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks got off to a slow start this season, but they have responded with an impressive three-game stretch. They blew out South Carolina State and Charlotte in back-to-back games before taking down then-No. 13 Kentucky as 4.5-point underdogs two weeks ago.

The Gamecocks had an extra week to prepare for this game and are 14-3 following bye weeks since 2009, while Texas A&M is only 9-9 after open dates during that stretch. Texas A&M is on the road for the third game in a row following losses to Mississippi State and Alabama.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M might be on a two-game losing streak, but both losses came against better teams than the Aggies are facing on Saturday. They were one score away from taking down then-No. 1 Alabama their last time out, and they have already beaten a pair of top-15 teams this season. This will be their third road game in a row, but they had a week off to reset following the loss to the Crimson Tide.

South Carolina still has plenty to prove, as its wins over Charlotte and South Carolina State came as a huge favorite. The Gamecocks lost to Arkansas by two touchdowns and to Georgia by 41 points in September, so they haven’t shown that they can compete with the top teams in the conference. Texas A&M is 8-0 all time in this series, covering the spread in four of the last five meetings.

How to make South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Picks

