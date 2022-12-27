Texas A&M vs. Northwestern State odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 27 predictions from proven model

The Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to get back on track before conference play when they face the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday night. Texas A&M has lost three of its last four games, including consecutive setbacks against Memphis and Wofford. Northwestern State is looking to snap a two-game skid of its own after losing to Rice and then-No. 12 Baylor.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Aggies are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. NW State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Texas A&M vs. NW State spread: Texas A&M -16.5

Texas A&M vs. NW State over/under: 146 points

Texas A&M vs. NW State money line: Texas A&M -2000, NW State +1000

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. NW State Demons

Why Texas A&M can cover

Northwestern State has already been blown out twice this season, losing to Texas Tech by 24 points in November and to Rice in a 110-73 thrashing 10 days ago. The Demons are also on the road for the third consecutive game, while Texas A&M is in its home state for the fifth time in six games. The Aggies are motivated to round into their best form before they open conference play next week.

Leading scorer Wade Taylor IV, who averages 15.9 points per game, knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers against Wofford last week. Taylor has scored at least 20 points four times this season, while Tyrece Radford is scoring 10.8 points. Texas A&M has won 10 straight games against Northwestern State and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games this season.

Why Northwestern State can cover

Northwestern State is on a two-game skid, but it easily covered the 26.5-point spread in its 58-48 loss at Baylor last Tuesday. The Demons held the Bears to their lowest point total of the season, covering the spread for the ninth time in 11 games this season. They are led by DeMarcus Sharp, who is averaging 16.3 points per game.

Sharp is getting plenty of help from Ja’Monta Black (14.4) and Isaac Haney (12.4), who have both been consistently reaching double figures as well. Black has knocked down a team-high 38 3-pointers, giving the Demons a deadly threat on the perimeter. Northwestern State has not had any trouble playing away from home, covering the spread in six of its last seven road games.

