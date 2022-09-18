Texas A&M vs. Miami score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 13 Miami visits No. 24 Texas A&M in a remarkably late kickoff Saturday evening for a contest that will serve as a great measuring stick for both programs. The Hurricanes sit at 2-0 but haven’t faced difficult competition after taking on Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, while the Aggies were stunned by Appalachian State last week after an easy win over Sam Houston to open the season.

First-year Coach Mario Cristobal leads a Miami team loaded with talent, including potential first-round draft pick Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback. While the Hurricanes have impressed in spots over the last couple of seasons, they have yet to prove that they can put it all together and truly be a contender. A great showing Saturday won’t necessarily prove that, either, although a loss would certainly indicate there’s still some building to be done. As for Texas A&M, QB Haynes King has reportedly been benched by Coach Jimbo Fisher after last week’s loss with ex-LSU starter Max Johnson taking his place. Whoever takes the snaps, the Aggies are going to have to be better in the passing game against the Canes as Fisher’s seat has begun warming up.

