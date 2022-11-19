Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)

It hasn’t been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday’s game against UMass.

The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped considerably.

By the looks of most videos circulating around social media, it appears that around 80 or 90 percent of the home crowd weren’t too interested in what happened in the second half of the game.

