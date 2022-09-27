Texas A&M football schedule for the 2022 season

How do things look for Texas A&M this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let’s look at the full Texas A&M football schedule for the Aggies’ 2022 season.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

All times Eastern

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Sam Houston

Score: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Appalachian State

Score: App State 17, Texas A&M 14

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Miami

Score: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas

Score: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Mississippi State

4 pm is SECN

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Alabama

8pm is on CBS

Week 7, Oct. 15 Idle

Week 8, Oct. 22 at South Carolina

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Ole Miss

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Florida

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Auburn

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UMass

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. LSU

December 3 SEC Championship Game

December 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

December 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Ohio State won the first Championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here’s a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — Well. 2 Oregon 59, well 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Clemson 37, well 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Alabama 38, well 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 31, Well. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 24, Well. 4 Washington 7th

CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 35, Well. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 54, Well. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Alabama 24, Well. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Alabama 26, Well. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 45, Well. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 30, Well. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 44, Well. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — Well. 1 LSU 63, Well. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 Clemson 29, Well. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — Well. 1 LSU 42, Well. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 31, Well. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Well. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Alabama 52, Well. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 27, Well. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 34, Well. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — Well. 3 Georgia 33, Well. 1 Alabama 18

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook