Texas A&M football schedule for the 2022 season
How do things look for Texas A&M this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let’s look at the full Texas A&M football schedule for the Aggies’ 2022 season.
All times Eastern
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Sam Houston
Score: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Appalachian State
Score: App State 17, Texas A&M 14
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Miami
Score: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas
Score: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
Week 5, Oct. 1 at Mississippi State
4 pm is SECN
Week 6, Oct. 8 at Alabama
8pm is on CBS
Week 7, Oct. 15 Idle
Week 8, Oct. 22 at South Carolina
Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Ole Miss
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Florida
Week 11, Nov. 12 at Auburn
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UMass
Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. LSU
December 3 SEC Championship Game
December 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
December 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.
Ohio State won the first Championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.
Here’s a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.
2014
Rose Bowl — Well. 2 Oregon 59, well 3 Florida State 20
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 1 Alabama 35
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20
2015
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Clemson 37, well 4 Oklahoma 17
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Alabama 38, well 3 Michigan State 0
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40
2016
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 31, Well. 3 Ohio State 0
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 24, Well. 4 Washington 7th
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 35, Well. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Rose Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 54, Well. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Alabama 24, Well. 1 Clemson 6
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Alabama 26, Well. 3 Georgia (OT)
2018
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 45, Well. 4 Oklahoma 34
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 30, Well. 3 Notre Dame 3
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 44, Well. 1 Alabama 16
2019
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 LSU 63, Well. 4 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 Clemson 29, Well. 2 Ohio State 23
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 LSU 42, Well. 3 Clemson 25
2020
Rose Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 31, Well. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Well. 2 Clemson 28
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Alabama 52, Well. 3 Ohio State 24
2021
Cotton Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 27, Well. 4 Cincinnati 6
Orange Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 34, Well. 2 Michigan 11
CFP National Championship — Well. 3 Georgia 33, Well. 1 Alabama 18
