Texas A&M football recruiting: David Hicks, No. 1 DL prospect in 2023 class, commits to Aggies over Oklahoma

Texas A&M Landed its second five-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday when coveted defensive line prospect David Hicks chose the Aggies over Oklahoma and a host of other top programs. Hicks is considered the No. 12 overall player in the class by 247Sports, is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and considered the top-rated prospect in Texas.

The Aggies fended off the Sooners in a dramatic battle for the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect from Katy, Texas. In the aftermath of Hicks’ commitment to Texas A&M, 247Sports reported that as late as Tuesday night Hicks felt the Sooners were his frontrunner. Ultimately, though, he cited his relationship with Texas A&M assistants Elijah Robinson and Nick Williams for why he chose the Aggies.

“It’s been the same since I’ve been going there in the eighth grade,” Hicks told 247Sports. “I see family, I see some great coaches that really gel together and really truly believe in their players.”

With the addition of Hicks, Texas A&M’s class will rise from No. 24 to No. 18 in the 247Sports Team Rankings. Hicks is the Aggies’ 12th commitment of the cycle and joins linebacker Anthony Hill from Denton, Texas, as the five-star members of the class.

247Sports Midlands region recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks noted that Hicks should be able to fit “numerous roles and schemes” at the college level. Below is an excerpt of Brooks’ Scouting report on Hicks.