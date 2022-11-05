Texas A&M football has flu Outbreak before Florida game, QB Conner Weigman among Aggies’ sidelined players

Texas A&M is dealing with a flu outbreak on campus and within the football program, and it sidelined multiple players in limbo for its game against Florida — including quarterback Conner Weigman. GigEm247 reported Friday night on the Junction message board for VIP subscribers that Weigman “didn’t get cleared” and was “still under the weather” days after being diagnosed. Haynes King started, with Eli Stowers as the backup.

The Aggies entered their game against the Gators on a four-game losing streak.

Weigman, a five-star freshman, made his first start of the season last Saturday in a home loss to Ole Miss.

Weigman was a superb 28-of-44 passing for 344 yards and threw four touchdowns against Ole Miss.

“In the last couple of weeks in practice you can just see him start to come on, getting comfortable with what he’s doing and how he’s doing it,” Texas A&M head Coach Jimbo Fisher said of Weigman’s transition from backup to starter after the previous week’s loss to South Carolina, via GigEm247. “When you play quarterback, you have to be able to do all things. It’s not just what you do but how it affects the other guy and how he does….can you get to this progression, then this progression? It just really started clicking and I’ve always felt that about him. He is a hard worker and he has a knack to do things, a feel for things, and Instinctive part of the game. He is a natural at what he does.”

Texas A&M’s offense has struggled this season. Fisher said the fix might be simpler than what meets the eye.

“If you’re thinking on a football field (during the game), it’s too late,” Fisher said. “… There are things going on in front of you where you have to see with your eyes and react. As much as you want to do great, you have to relax and trust your eyes.”

Fisher hopes his players will take that to heart when they host the Gators on Saturday at Kyle Field. It is a game with urgency for both squads, as Florida enters on a skid of its own coming off consecutive losses to Georgia and LSU.

“When you don’t have success or you aren’t having the success you want, you get into a ‘let me make sure I do it right.’ Sometimes, the first thing to do is relax,” Fisher said. “Trust your eyes, trust how you are coach, and understand — go back to your fundamentals. You hear the Coach saying it in your head. If you’re thinking on a football field, it’s too late. It’s like driving a car. If you think someone may have swerved in front of you, you naturally make the adjustment. And if you think ‘I think I can go here,’ what happens? You have a wreck. Sometimes that’s the way you have to play football. There are things going on in front of you where you have to see with your eyes and react. As much as you want to do great, you have to relax and trust your eyes.”

Florida and Texas A&M kick off at 11 am CT Saturday on ESPN.