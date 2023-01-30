Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, as is shown in the national championship race every year. But it also matters for programs that don’t stack Armies of five-star players on top of each other, with every program searching for Talented enough players to develop. Texas A&M pulled in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class last year, and the Aggies’ 2023 class is among the country’s biggest “sleeper classes,” according to The Late Kick host Josh Pate, who also lumped Florida State into that category.

Pate went below the surface a bit, picking his favorite sleeper classes for 2023. Only one of them checked in with a class currently ranked in 247Sports’ top 10, and that class has its own reasons that it might be underrated. All four of them should have their coaches smiling for different reasons when their final class is locked in on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Add in the ability for those programs to add transfers to fill in the holes, and these teams are faring better on the recruiting trail than the Buzz they’re receiving.

Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today.

Here’s a look at Pate’s Picks for the top sleeper recruiting classes in 2023: