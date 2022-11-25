Texas A&M fans turn stadium into playground

Welcome to the penultimate College Football Report Card for the 2022 season.

Remember, the same thing goes for grading as last season. High marks will be only for the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed.

Last week’s low marks went to Penn State’s front-running coach, James Franklin, for his impromptu pushup session on the sideline, and to a Nebraska running back for his hurdle fail. A high score was earned by Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach for his latest entertaining Halftime interview.

Without further ado, here is the Week 12 analysis of how fans, teams, players, and coaches fared.

This week in ref ridiculousness

In college sports – or any sport, for that matter – emotions are looked upon as being bad. We are not talking about taunting a player to his face – we are talking about celebrating when you get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Saturday’s Purdue-Northwestern matchup, Boilermaker linebacker Jalen Graham picked off an errant pass from Cole Freeman and proceeded to do his best Deion Sanders impression from the 30-yard line all the way to the end zone. The score put Purdue up 21-3.

But, not so fast. The officials were quick to litter the field with the yellow hankies and the touchdown was taken off the board because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for “high-stepping into the end zone,” as the referee so eloquently put it.

