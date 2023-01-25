Texas A&M at Auburn: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the SEC’s three one-loss teams will play the first of two regular-season matchups this year on Wednesday. Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1) will head over to the state of Alabama for a meeting with Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC). Auburn comes into this game with momentum, having won five in a row. That streak was victories over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and South Carolina. Texas A&M had previously won seven games in a row going back to the start of conference play, but that winning streak ended on Saturday in a 76-67 loss to Kentucky in Lexington.

