Texas A&M at Auburn: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the SEC’s three one-loss teams will play the first of two regular-season matchups this year on Wednesday. Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1) will head over to the state of Alabama for a meeting with Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC). Auburn comes into this game with momentum, having won five in a row. That streak was victories over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and South Carolina. Texas A&M had previously won seven games in a row going back to the start of conference play, but that winning streak ended on Saturday in a 76-67 loss to Kentucky in Lexington.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream Texas A&M at Auburn in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

These two teams are familiar with playing each other in high-leverage situations. This will be their first matchup since they met in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament last season. Eighth-seed Texas A&M upset top-seeded Auburn 67-62 in that game, with the Aggies eventually reaching the conference championship game where it lost to Tennessee.

Will Auburn get revenge? Or will Texas A&M jump it in the standings? Tune into ESPN U Wednesday night at 9 pm ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.